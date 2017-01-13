Holyrood begins to flex devolved power over Universal Credit
13 January 2017 Last updated at 14:16 GMT
The Scottish government has begun to use its new powers over welfare.
Tenants in the social and private sectors will be able to get the housing element of Universal Credit paid directly to their landlord.
They willl also have more budget control by choosing monthly or fortnightly payments.
Opposition parties have claimed the Scottish government is too slow to make use of its new devolved powers.
BBC Scotland's political correspondent Andrew Kerr reports.