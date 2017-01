From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 and 13 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image copyright Peter Swan Image caption Culross during the 'golden hour' around sunrise. Peter Swan, from Dunfermline, said he was "lucky to get this shot".

Image copyright Steve Buckland Image caption Ptarmigan above Glenshee. Steve Buckland, from Cupar, thought it was time for morning exercise.

Image copyright Divya Darshan Image caption Divya Darshan, from Dubai, was at Kilchurn Castle for a wedding.

Image copyright Kevin Mitchell Image caption Frost in Craik Forest. Photo by Kevin Mitchell from Hawick.

Image copyright Rob Hill Image caption Chanonry Point lighthouse. Rob Hill, from Avoch, was out walking the dogs along Fortrose beach.

Image copyright Nicola Cooney Image caption A robin in Newmilns, East Ayrshire. Photo by Nicola Cooney.

Image copyright Teresa Waddell Image caption The sun set over Larbert Church. Photo by Teresa Waddell.

Image copyright Katie Dunlop Image caption Distance runner Callum Hawkins is cheered on by Katie Dunlop and members of the East Kilbride AC Tartan Army at Holyrood.

Image copyright Evelyn Chan Image caption Thursday was a snowy day in Stirling. Photo by Evelyn Chan.

Image copyright Rianne MacArthur, Aberdeen Image caption Rianne MacArthur, from Aberdeen, said the 'secret tree tunnel' is "not as spooky as it looks".

Image copyright Sarah Douglas Image caption Transportation was affected by heavy snow. Sarah Douglas wondered what her grand-daughter would make of it.

Image copyright Russell Anley Image caption Russell Anley enjoyed the view of Holy Isle while on a trip to Arran on Saturday.

Image copyright Fiona Macdonald Image caption The first signs of spring in Glasgow's Beechwood allotments. Fiona Macdonald liked the snowdrops.

Image copyright Richard Taylor Image caption Richard Taylor and Simon Jenkins kayaked on the River Tay from Perth to Dundee.

Image copyright Neill Hunter Image caption Neill Hunter watched kitesurfers in Elie harbour.

Image copyright Peter Drummond Image caption Peter Drummond stopped at Loch Na Leitreach, near Killilan, while cycling on Sunday.

Image copyright Morag Farquhar Image caption All sorts got involved in the new year dook. Morag Farquhar, from Milngavie, was at Birnie Loch in Fife.

