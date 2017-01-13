Scotland's papers: Dying dad and labour wards full

A young father was left dying on a bus for nearly five hours after having a heart attack. Gavin Wudinge, 31, lay face down on a seat but no one came to help, reports the Daily Record.

The Courier also has the story and says the father-of-three had boarded the bus in Dunfermline, bound for Leven, but had suffered a cardiac arrest 30 minutes into his journey. He was only discovered, after two driver changes, by passengers when the bus arrived in Edinburgh.

In other news, Jeremy Corbyn has refused to back Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale's calls for a new Act of Union, in the latest sign of the rift between the pair, claims The Scotsman.

Britain's new Brexit ambassador to the EU has been sucked into the Donald Trump dirty dossier affair, says the Scottish Sun, which writes that Sir Tim Barrow worked alongside ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele in Moscow.

On the same story, the i paper leads with the news that the former British intelligence operative accused of compiling a dossier of unverified allegations against Donald Trump has gone into hiding after being named in the media.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde has apologised after pregnant women poised to give birth were turned away from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital maternity unit because it was full, reports The Herald.

The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the story and writes that emergency patients and pregnant women have been turned away as the "crisis" in Scotland's NHS deepened.

The National says that the political will exists to give Nicola Sturgeon more than two years to make Scotland independent, enabling the nation to remain in the EU as a sovereign state when the UK leaves.

The Daily Star of Scotland claims that "snow hell" hit Scotland yesterday "causing chaos" for road, rail and air travellers.

City-centre traders have joined forces to fight plans for a multimillion-pound shopping development they fear will leave the heart of Aberdeen a "ghost town", writes the Press and Journal.

The Scottish Daily Express reports that more than 500 jobs are being lost in Scotland with the closure of a Kwik Fit Insurance office in South Lanarkshire.