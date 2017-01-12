Labour's differing viewpoint over the 'Act of Union'

The UK Labour leader has appeared to disagree with the party's leader in Scotland on aspects of constitutional reform.

Kezia Dugdale recently called for a new Act of Union, but in a BBC Scotland interview Mr Corbyn said he could see the merit in some kind of constitutional convention but refused to endorse the description "Act of Union".

He said: "I want us to look at the new constitutional relationships. I would not use the words new Act of Union."

Mr Corbyn also denied claims he has reneged on his commitment to spend one day a month in the north.