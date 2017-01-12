Choir takes on Robert Burns work for Ballater flood victims

The poetry of Robert Burns has been given a new musical lease of life.

Some of the Bard's most famous work has been recorded by Aberdeen University's world-renowned composer, Paul Mealor, and its chamber choir.

Money raised from the CD will go to Prince Charles' Ballater flood appeal to help those affected by the River Dee bursting its banks during Storm Frank.

The music will be launched at a concert in the village's Glenmuick Kirk on Thursday.

Prof Mealor explained the choir has strong links with Royal Deeside and wanted to help.