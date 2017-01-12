Scotland's papers: Trump's 'dirty dossier' and trauma delay

A life-saving network of hospital trauma centres, promised by the SNP government, has been delayed for at least three years, reports The Herald.

The first minister acknowledged that it would be 2020 before health boards would be able to implement the "state-of-the-art" set up across Scotland, says The Courier on the same story.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily Mail claims that a "catalogue of horrors" has been unveiled by an NHS whistleblower at the new £1bn Queen Elizabeth University hospital in Glasgow. The paper says that patients on drips are being treated on trolleys in corridors and Red Cross crews are taking the elderly and immobile home.

US president-elect Donald Trump has angrily denied lurid allegations that Russia holds compromising personal and financial information about him, and has rounded on the US intelligence community, comparing it to the Gestapo, reports The Scotsman.

On the same story, The National also writes that president-elect Trump has angrily denied the claims that the Russian government has compromising videos of him engaging in a sordid sexual act.

The Times Scotland says that Mr Trump accused US intelligence chiefs of acting like Nazis after the dossier containing lurid sex claims and allegations of compromising ties to Russia was made public.

Meanwhile, the i paper writes that Mr Trump was initially "somewhat conciliatory" to outlets that had not reported unsupported allegations about his relationship with Russia during his first press conference in months - but the paper adds that it did not take him long to begin picking out targets, including CNN and China.

In other news, Scotland will be plunged into the red for the first time in more than 300 years after Derek Mackay said he would use new borrowing powers "to the max", according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The Daily Record continues its coverage of the case of six people from the same Glasgow street who all died within the past nine months after succumbing to so-called street valium.

Rolf Harris launched brazen sex attacks at star-studded BBC events, asking one victim: "Do you often get molested on a Saturday morning?", says The Scottish Sun, which is reporting on court proceedings against the former entertainer.

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has revealed that his wife of seven years has suffered 11 miscarriages, reports the Daily Star of Scotland.

An Inverness man has been jailed for three years for raiding a 90-year-old widow's home and stealing jewellery which belonged to her late husband, says the Press and Journal.