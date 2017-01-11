Overturned lorry lifted upright on Forth Road Bridge

An overturned lorry that caused the closure of the Forth Road Bridge has been set upright.

The lorry was blown from the northbound carriageway onto the southbound side at about 02:00

The bridge was officially closed to HGVs at the time the lorry attempted to cross and a 54-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf tweeted that the bridge will remain closed during evening rush hour.