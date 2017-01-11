Met Office warns of snow and wind across Scotland

The Met Office has issued yellow "be aware" warnings for snow and wind across much of Scotland.

Commuters have already begun to feel the impact with an overturned lorry causing the closure of the Forth Road Bridge.

Gusts of 77mph have been recorded on Tiree, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said about 1,500 properties in the north of the country had lost power as a result of the weather.

Some ScotRail services have been affected and ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has also warned customers to expect "heavy disruptions" across the network.