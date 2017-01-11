Forth Road Bridge closure: 'People are taking silly risks'

A lorry driver says he has seen motorists taking "silly risks" along diversions caused by the closure of the Forth Road Bridge.

Sean Swann told BBC News the disruption had caused frustration.

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed in both directions after a lorry was blown over in high winds.

The bridge was officially closed to HGVs at the time the lorry attempted to cross and a 54-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving.