Overturned lorry closes Forth Road Bridge to traffic

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed in both directions after a lorry was blown over in high winds.

The incident took place at about 02:00, with the vehicle blown from the northbound carriageway onto the southbound side.

The bridge was officially closed to HGVs at the time the lorry attempted to cross and a 54-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving.

The bridge is unlikely to re-open until winds have dropped.