Met Office warnings issued for high winds and snow

Image caption The Met Office warned that the conditions could lead to tricky driving conditions

There are warnings of further disruption as high winds and snow close in on Scotland.

The Met Office has issued yellow Be Aware warnings for much of the country which are due to remain in force until late on Friday.

It comes after high winds caused a lorry to overturn, closing the Forth Road Bridge in both directions.

Power cuts have also been reported in Argyll, Inverness and the north east.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said about 1,500 properties in the north of the country had lost power as a result of the weather.

The company said they expected power to be restored by about 14:00.

The Met Office said the combination of wintry showers and strong winds could lead to difficult travel conditions. There is also a risk of snow drifts on higher routes on Thursday and Friday.

Recorded gusts

They also warned that lightning could accompany the heavier showers, with potential disruption to power supplies.

Bear Scotland, which maintains many trunk roads, said it would have 25 gritters monitoring and treating routes overnight while Traffic Scotland warned drivers to plan ahead.

There are likely to be road bridge restrictions in place due to the high winds, especially for high-sided vehicles.

Image caption Bear Scotland said 25 gritters would be in operation

So far a gust of 77mph was recorded in Tiree, while South Uist recorded a gust of 73mph.

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has warned customers of "heavy disruptions" across the network, with some sailings cancelled for the rest of the day.

Bus operator Stagecoach has also said its services to and from Aviemore, Fort William, Tain, Inverness and on Skye and Orkney are subject to delays due to the weather.

The Scottish government's resilience team met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss preparations for the weather.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Transport Minister Humza Yousaf covered planning for all major modes of transport as well as the utilities.

Check out the latest travel news for Scotland

Image copyright PA

Around the country

For the latest on the roads visit the BBC's travel news page and keep up to date with incidents and roadworks on the motorways here.

Around the country you can check for updates from:

Alternatively, for regular travel bulletins listen live to BBC Radio Scotland and follow @BBCTravelScot.

In times of severe disruption you can also follow the BBC Scotland severe weather Twitter list of key sources.

Below are a number of other traffic information sources.

Other links

Mr Yousaf said: "Our winter treatments will be carried-out across the period with patrols out where required. We have more gritters available than before and salt is in plentiful supply.

"We would ask that people keep the conditions in mind when they are making their travel plans and leave plenty of time."

Craig Snell from the Met Office said the snowfall could lead to "dangerous conditions on the roads" and the strong winds could force further bridge closures and cause lorry buffeting.

He said the winds would drop off during the afternoon but pick up again by Wednesday evening, leading to a combination of wind and snow.

There is also a chance of thunder and lightning, which could disrupt the power supply and bring so-called "thundersnow".

Bitter weather

Mr Snell added that it would be "a very unsettled and cold day across the northern half of the country", with temperatures forecast to drop to minus 5C (23F) in parts of the country.

About 0.8in (2cm) of snow is possible in low-lying areas, while 3.9in (10cm) could fall on high ground.

Mr Snell said the next few days would be "distinctly colder", with bitter weather across all parts of the country by Thursday.

He added that it would remain "windy and cold on Friday, with potentially some large waves and coastal flooding going down the eastern side of the UK".

Ch Supt Andy Edmonston, Police Scotland's head of road policing, said: "With a risk of weather-related disruption for the remainder of the working week, motorists should bear in mind the risk of potentially-hazardous driving conditions to come.

"If you are travelling, please ensure your vehicle is well prepared before setting off; making sure your windscreens are completely free of snow and ice; ensure your number plate is clear; and your lights are working and clean.

"Ensure you have sufficient fuel in the vehicle, as well as supplies for yourself and passengers, including food, water, warm clothes and a fully-charged mobile phone. Check your route before you set off, and consider options for an alternative route, if necessary. Be aware public transport could be disrupted and restrictions could be in effect on road bridges.

"Motorists should also adapt their driving to suit road conditions, as well as the behaviour of other road users, including leaving more space between vehicles."