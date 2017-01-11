Scottish travel disruption expected due to bad weather

Drivers have been warned to expect disruption to journeys as gusts of up to 70mph are forecast to batter much of Scotland.

Strong winds are expected to last for most of Wednesday.

The Met Office said wintry showers were likely to affect many parts of the country during the afternoon.

Strong winds and snow are expected to last through much of Thursday with a further warning for snow valid until late on Friday.

The Met Office has issued several yellow Be Aware warnings and said the combination of wintry showers and strong winds could lead to difficult travel conditions. There is also a risk of snow drifts on higher routes on Thursday and Friday.

Lightning may also accompany the heavier showers, with potential disruption to power supplies.

'More gritters'

Bear Scotland, which maintains many trunk roads, said it would have 25 gritters monitoring and treating routes overnight while Traffic Scotland warned drivers to plan ahead.

There are likely to be road bridge restrictions in place due to the high winds, especially for high-sided vehicles.

CalMac said it expected major disruption to services. Passengers should check before setting out on journeys.

The Scottish government's resilience team met on Tuesday afternoon to be updated on preparations.

Image caption Bear Scotland said 25 gritters would be in operation

The meeting, chaired by Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Transport Minister Humza Yousaf covered planning for all major modes of transport as well as the utilities.

Mr Yousaf said: "We will be seeing cold and windy conditions over the next few days and plans are in place to help us do all we can to mitigate the impact of the snow and gale-force winds.

"The transport network is likely to be the first sector affected by strong winds on Wednesday with possibility of HGV restrictions on bridges. Our winter treatments will be carried-out across the period with patrols out where required. We have more gritters available than before and salt is in plentiful supply.

"We would ask that people keep the conditions in mind when they are making their travel plans and leave plenty of time."

Fully-charged phone

Ch Supt Andy Edmonston, Police Scotland's head of road policing, said: "With a risk of weather-related disruption for the remainder of the working week, motorists should bear in mind the risk of potentially-hazardous driving conditions to come.

"If you are travelling, please ensure your vehicle is well prepared before setting off; making sure your windscreens are completely free of snow and ice; ensure your number plate is clear; and your lights are working and clean.

"Ensure you have sufficient fuel in the vehicle, as well as supplies for yourself and passengers, including food, water, warm clothes and a fully-charged mobile phone. Check your route before you set off, and consider options for an alternative route, if necessary. Be aware public transport could be disrupted and restrictions could be in effect on road bridges.

"Motorists should also adapt their driving to suit road conditions, as well as the behaviour of other road users, including leaving more space between vehicles."

Around the country

