Windy blast precedes snow warning

Image copyright Met Office

A warning of high winds across Scotland has been issued ahead of expected snowfalls around the country.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected from about 00:05 on Wednesday and forecast to last for most of the day.

The Met Office said there was likely to be only a "brief lull" before wintry showers moved in during the afternoon.

Strong winds and snow are expected to last through much of Thursday with a further warning for snow valid until 12:00 on Friday.

The Met Office warned that the combination of wintry showers and strong winds could lead to difficult travel conditions.