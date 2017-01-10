Pioneering research to combat healthcare-acquired infections
10 January 2017 Last updated at 16:31 GMT
Pioneering research at St Andrews University could lead to a new generation of medical devices which prevent infection and improve healing.
Metal organic frameworks (MOFs) contain microscopic holes and can be coated in a porous powder loaded with antibacterial and healing agents.
They could be used to make new types of wound dressings and help tackle hospital acquired infections.
BBC Scotland's science correspondent Ken MacDonald has been taking a closer look.