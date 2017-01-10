First parents receive Scottish government's baby box

Parents of newborn babies have started to receive a Scandinavian-inspired baby box from the Scottish government.

The box contains clothing, a changing mat, bath toys and other items; all delivered to expectant parents' front doors.

It is estimated that the scheme will cost about £6m a year.

The project is being piloted in Clackmannanshire and Orkney for three months and will be rolled out across the country by the summer.

Will parents put their baby to sleep in the box, as they do in Scandinavia?

BBC Scotland's David Delday has been speaking to parents in Orkney to find out what they make of it.