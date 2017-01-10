Video shows humpback whale circling boat off Moray coast
10 January 2017 Last updated at 11:21 GMT
An avid whale watcher has filmed a humpback whale circling a boat off the coast of Moray.
Steve Truluck, a volunteer with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation Society, was about two miles off the coast of Hopeman when the mammal decided to move in for a closer inspection.
Sharing the pictures on social media, Steve said: "Dream come true! Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to be circled by a humpback whale".
Footage: Steve Truluck