Ex-SNP minister: 'Indyref2 harder to win'

Image caption Kenny MacAskill was Scotland's justice secretary for seven years

A former SNP cabinet minister has warned the party faces a tougher battle than before in attempting to win a new referendum on Scottish independence.

Kenny MacAskill said the economics were "arguably both less favourable and more complicated" than in 2014.

And he said the question of what currency an independent Scotland would use still "hangs like a dark cloud" over any future campaign.

Mr MacAskill was Scotland's justice secretary between 2007 and 2014.

The Scottish government remains committed to holding a second referendum on Scottish independence if it believes it is the only way to protect Scotland's interests following the Brexit vote.

Currency union

On Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed there would not be a referendum this year - with her predecessor, Alex Salmond, predicting a vote will be held in the autumn of 2018.

Many within the pro-independence movement believe economic concerns - particularly around the currency question - were the main reason for their defeat in 2014.

The Yes campaign had proposed a currency union with the rest of the UK following independence, but it was ruled out at the time by then-Chancellor George Osborne.

Since then, several prominent independence campaigners have proposed that Scotland should establish its own currency if the country votes for independence.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out holding a second referendum this year

Writing in the i newspaper, Mr MacAskill said "severe challenges would remain" for the pro-independence movement unless a convincing answer could be found to the the currency question, which he described as the "Achilles heel" of the 2014 campaign.

He added: "Additionally, the economic situation is, if anything, worse (than in 2014). While the oil price has risen in the past few weeks, the North Sea has been hit hard.

"As a consequence, so has economic confidence. All the evidence is that it was those key economic questions that cost the Yes campaign victory. Turning them around is essential to winning over doubters."

'Disadvantaged areas'

He said Brexit had changed the debate and had potentially split support for Scottish independence, and that winning a new referendum would be "harder than before".

He said: "Many of the most intense Yes supporters voted Leave. Disadvantaged areas in Scotland are similar in many ways to those down south, where their ills were blamed on immigration and the EU.

"While many of them may remain committed to independence, if the referendum is predicated on rejoining the EU then that may fade."

Mr MacAskill also warned the UK government may not give consent for a second Scottish independence referendum.