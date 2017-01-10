Scotland's papers: Indyref 'ruled out' and missing airman's baby

Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out a second independence referendum in 2017, just a week after a Herald poll showed the overwhelming majority of Scots were opposed to the idea, reports the paper.

On the same story, The Scotsman quotes the first minister saying: "There is not going to be an independence referendum in 2017, I don't think there is anybody who thinks that is the case."

Meanwhile, the i paper writes that Scotland's economic situation is "worse" than it was in 2014 and will make winning a second referendum on independence more difficult for the Yes side, according to former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill.

In other news, The Times Scotland claims that Britain could lose its leading position within Nato after Brexit under options being discussed by member states.

Like many of Tuesday's papers, The National pictures Martin McGuinness, who quit as Stormont's deputy first minister on Monday, "signalling the end of an historic power-sharing administration in Northern Ireland", says the paper.

A family doctor on Mull has ditched Scotland's out-of-hours service after what the Scottish Daily Mail describes as a "catalogue of blunders" by call handlers on NHS 24.

The partner of missing airman Corrie Mckeague has revealed that she is pregnant with his baby. The Scottish Sun says 21-year-old April Oliver has spoken of her guilt after feeling joy at hearing the news.

The Daily Record has the same story and says that Ms Oliver discovered she was pregnant just weeks after Corrie Mckeague went missing in September last year.

The Daily Star of Scotland leads with claims about the love life of singer George Michael, who was found dead at the age of 53 at his home on Christmas Day.

The Press and Journal claims that the SNP has pledged to spend millions of pounds building a bridge over the River Dee in Aberdeen if they gain control of the city council in May's local government elections.

Ministers have been accused of hiding the full scale of violence in Dundee, according to claims made in The Courier, which says the city is the second most violent in Scotland behind Glasgow.