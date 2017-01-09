Exhibition reveals North East miner's Bolivian wealth

A North East miner who dug his way to a fortune in the Bolivian Highlands is the focus of a new exhibition in Aberdeen.

James Rollo Duncan, born the illegitimate son of a servant, migrated to Latin America in the 1880s.

He struck lucky at the height of the tin mining boom and returned to Scotland a wealthy man.

Photographs and artefacts documenting his remarkable story will go on display at Aberdeen University's King's Museum.

Curator Dr Jenny Downes told BBC Scotland's Rachel Bell how difficult life was for those working in James Duncan's mines.