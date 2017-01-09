Nicola Sturgeon announces extra £107m for health and social care
9 January 2017 Last updated at 12:24 GMT
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced an additional £107m to reduce preventable hospital admissions.
Ms Sturgeon said the funding will ensure more people are cared for in their own homes, thereby relieving pressure on acute hospital services.
Speaking during a visit to Midlothian Community Hospital, the first minister said health and social care integration partnerships are responsible for about £8bn of investment each year.