Ruth Davidson focuses on access to single market after Brexit

Ruth Davidson has said she wants the "largest amount of access to the single market" after Brexit.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that this scenario combined with the ability to negotiate trade deals with non-EU countries would ensure the best possible deal for all of the UK.

She also said she hopes her party will do well in the forthcoming council elections and that there is not much appetite in her party for council coalitions with the SNP.