Scotland's papers: Terror cash probe and baby boxes

Counter-terror police are leading a major investigation into fears a Kurdish terror group is being financed from Edinburgh, reports the Herald, with a front page "exclusive".

The Scotsman leads with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon indicating that a second referendum on Scottish independence could be shelved if a so called "soft Brexit" approach is adopted when the UK quits the EU.

"The Bairn Necessities" is the headline in The National. The paper speaks to new parents in Orkney and Clackmannanshire after their first week using Scotland's new baby box

The Daily Record has a story about former footballer Chic Charnley who it says saved a suicidal mum's life by "talking her back from the brink".

A story about comedian Ford Kiernan features on the front page of the Scottish Sun.

The family of a young north east mum are battling to bring her home to the UK after she was jailed in the Middle East for adultery, says The Press and Journal.

The Courier's Angus and The Mearns edition leads with a story about jobs being at risk at a US oilfield services firm based in Arbroath.

Some of Scotland's most successful firms including US President-elect Donald Trump's golf clubs, face "crippling" property tax hikes within weeks, industry leaders have warned, writes the Scottish Daily Express.

Army doctors could be deployed to deal with the crippling shortage of GPs in Scotland, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Times says Theresa May has been warned by a major Conservative Party donor that he will withdraw financial support if she pulls Britain out of the EU's single market.

"Pray for Gazza" is the headline on the front page of the The Daily Star of Scotland. The paper has a story about former footballer Paul Gascoigne.