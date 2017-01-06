Scotland's papers: Rapist freed and George death probe

Extra funding for GPs must be targeted to the most deprived areas to tackle Scotland's long-standing health inequalities, reports The Herald.

The Scotsman leads with the case of a journalist and author who told a jury that a toxic corrosive liquid was thrown onto his face by a man claiming to be a postman.

The resignation of the UK ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, continued to reverberate around Europe yesterday with the prime minister of Norway saying British negotiators' "lack of experience" could see the UK end up with a "very hard Brexit", according to The National.

Britain ended last year as the strongest of the world's advanced economies with growth accelerating in the six months after the Brexit vote, says The Times Scotland.

A convicted sex offender raped a 12-year-old girl after he was freed on bail while awaiting sentences for crimes against under-age teens, reports The Scottish Daily Mail. The Press and Journal also leads with the story of sex offender Alexander Mitchell, who made contact with his victim through social media.

The Daily Record devotes its front page to the story of Scot Hannah James, who the paper says has been locked up in the "strict Islamic state" of Bahrain after her husband beat her and then accused her of adultery when she tried to leave him.

A major crime squad has taken over the investigation into George Michael's death, writes The Scottish Sun, which claims detectives fear the singer, who was found dead on Christmas Day, died from a drugs overdose.

The Daily Star of Scotland leads with claims from model Jasmine Lennard that Celebrity Big Brother is not all it seems.

A planned hike in business rates could be the "last straw" for many, according to claims in The Courier.