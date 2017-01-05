Footage shows climbers being rescued from Ben Nevis

Two climbers were airlifted to safety after getting into difficulty on Ben Nevis.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter was called out following a report that a man had injured his ankle on the mountain's Tower Ridge at about 14:30 on Wednesday.

Both climbers were eventually winched to safety.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also involved in the rescue operation.

Footage: Maritime and Coastguard Agency