Edinburgh and Glasgow top UK list of green space cities

Image copyright Esri Image caption The bright green areas highlight Edinburgh's green space

Edinburgh and Glasgow have more green space than any of the UK's other 10 most populated cities.

New maps by software analysts Esri UK show Edinburgh tops the list with 49% green space.

Glasgow's total of 32% placed it second in the league table - ahead of Bristol (29%), Birmingham (24.6) and Greater London (23%).

Liverpool was shown to have the least, with only just over a sixth of its land classified as green space.

The bright green areas on each map represent green space.

The other cities included in the list are Sheffield (22.1%), Leeds (21.7%), Manchester (20.4%) and Bradford (18.4%).