Looking ahead to Scotland's council elections

More than 1,200 councillors will be elected in Scotland on 4 May.

The elections will see fierce competition between Labour and the SNP in several local authorities as many central belt councils are the last strands of Labour's dominance of politics in urban Scotland.

But what will it mean for the Liberal Democrats, the Conservatives and the Greens?

BBC Scotland's local government correspondent Jamie McIvor has been looking at the battle ahead for the 32 council areas.