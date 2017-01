From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 December and 6 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image copyright Amy Baxter Image caption Amy and Jim Baxter went on a walk through Falkirk's Canada Wood.

Image copyright Simon Filsell Image caption The Loony Dook at South Queensferry. Photo by Simon Filsell from Kirkliston.

Image copyright Matthew Leonard Image caption The ruins of St Andrews Castle. Photo by Matthew Leonard.

Image copyright Karen McEvilly Image caption The viaduct in Lower Largo. Photo by Karen McEvilly.

Image copyright Billy Kirkpatrick Image caption Golfers at Trump Turnberry. Photo by Billy Kirkpatrick.

Image copyright Morris Macleod Image caption Hebrides four-horned sheep photographed in Harris by Morris Macleod

Image copyright Carol Milne Image caption Carol Milne, from Cambus, sent in this photo of the iron bridge over the River Devon in Clackmannanshire.

Image copyright Alex Marr Image caption Alex Marr, from Edinburgh, liked the look of buildings in the city's Victoria Street.

Image copyright Tracey Dunn Image caption Tracey Dunn watched Al and Max descend Saddle Yoke, in the Moffat Hills, on Monday.

Image copyright Stuart McMillan Image caption Neist Point, Isle of Skye. Stuart McMillan, from Edinburgh, was there on New Year's Day with wife Laura.

Image copyright Rachel Steele Image caption Rachel Steele, from the Scottish Borders, called these rays of sunlight "God's fingers". Photo taken near Smailholm Tower.

Image copyright Mattias Malaguti Image caption Mattias Malaguti, from Edinburgh, saw the end of 2016 and the start of 2017 with friends, and a faint aurora borealis, in Strath, Gairloch.

Image copyright Kenneth Nicholson Image caption Comrie's Hogmanay Flambeaux. Kenneth Nicholson, from Glasgow, enjoyed the "great sense of community spirit".

Image copyright Ros Anderson Image caption Melrose Abbey with the Eildon Hills in the background. Photo by Ros Anderson from St Boswells.

Image copyright David Nichol Image caption St Abbs lighthouse. Photo by David Nichols from Galashiels.

Image copyright Mark Ronaldson Image caption Slains Castle on the last day of 2016. Photo by Mark Ronaldson.

Image copyright Helen Pratt. Image caption New Year fireworks over Edinburgh Castle. Helen Pratt watched them from the grounds of Inverleith St. Serf's Church.

Image copyright Mary Cairns Image caption Beth visited Carnoustie beach on Monday. Her sister Mary Cairns, from Glasgow, said the sun was setting by 1500.

