Muir's record time questioned by former title-holder McColgan

Laura Muir's record-breaking 5K run may not be official, according to Liz McColgan who has held the 5,000m British indoor record for 25 years.

Muir, 23, broke McColgan's record by 14 seconds, with a time of 14 minutes, 49.12 seconds in Glasgow's Emirates Arena on Wednesday.

However, McColgan said the race may not have met all the criteria set by UK Athletics for record-breaking attempts.

A British Athletics spokesman said he believed the record would stand.

McColgan said it needed to be a "genuine race" as Muir had been the only competitor.

She told BBC Radio Scotland's John Beattie programme: "It was a mixed 3K race where all the other girls ran 3K and it was only Laura who finished the 5K.

"We were wondering if to get a record ratified you have to have drug testing as well.

"So we were just wondering if they had everything in place to actually have it ratified as a record."

After the race, British Athletics had tweeted: "History books rewritten: @lauramuiruns time of 14:49.12 tonight broke Liz McColgan's 25-year-old record (15:03.17) by over 14 seconds."

McColgan said she had watched the race and had felt excited to see her "last record" possibly broken by Muir.

She said Muir had what it took to win world medals.

"To run 14.49 indoors is pretty good," she said.

"But she is a 3.55 minute 1,500m runner, so you would expect someone like Laura to run (5K) in something like 14.30.

"So there's still a lot more in the tank and I don't think that's the fastest 5K she's ever going to run.

"She's got the ability to get down to 14.30, which is really mixing it with the top in the world."

McColgan said Muir's race, which saw her lap other runners, had been similar to her own record-breaking race 25 years ago.

"I ran on my own right from the start with nobody really pushing me at all," she said.

"I actually lapped a young Paula Radcliffe about two or three times."

McColgan said it was a bonus that her record could have been beaten by a fellow Scot.

"She is world class," she said.

"She just needs to get her race tactics right so that she can start winning some medals."

Muir broke her own British 1500m record at the Diamond League meeting in Paris in August and reached the 1,500m Olympic final at Rio 2016.