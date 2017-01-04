Police appeal for 'spiteful and cowardly' fire attack

Police investigating the murder of a man and the attempted murder of his parents and girlfriend have appealed for people to come forward with information about those behind the "spiteful and cowardly" attack.

Cameron Logan died in the blaze at his family home, in Milngavie, and his girlfriend Rebecca Williams remains in a critical condition.

Det Ch Insp Paul Livingstone said police are keen to speak to joggers and dog walkers, and to trace two dark-coloured cars captured on CCTV near Achray Place early on New Year's Day.