First look at European brown bears in Dundee

Three new European brown bears have been revealed to the public at Dundee's Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Brumm, Maja and Brumma arrived from Kolmården Zoo, in Sweden, in November.

The 22-month-old siblings had been kept out of view to allow them to get used to their new surroundings and to the centre's resident female bear, Star.

Keeper Phil McCarlie-Davis told the BBC they are settling in well.

"They don't seem fazed by the amount of people who are standing looking at them," he said.