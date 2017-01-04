Scotland's papers: College row and Brexit 'shambles'

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright The Sun

Image copyright The Courier

Image copyright The National

Image copyright Daily Star

Image copyright The Press and Journal

The Herald says a power struggle over a funding dispute at the top of one of Scotland's biggest colleges is threatening "fresh chaos" for the sector.

The Times Scotland edition reports that Britain's ambassador in Brussels, Sir Ivan Rogers, has criticised "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking" over Brexit as he quit his post after clashes with Downing Street.

Figures show that knife crime is soaring in Scotland, despite Scottish government "boasts" of a crackdown, says the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express says "hero dad" David Logan fought his way into a blazing house to rescue his son's seriously injured girlfriend.

The Scottish Sun also reports on how Mr Logan saved Rebecca Williams from the deliberate fire in Milngavie that left his son dead.

And The Courier says Ms Williams is still "critically ill" after the Milngavie fire attack that killed her boyfriend Cameron Logan.

"Brexit shambles" is the headline on the front page of The National, which says Sir Ivan's shock resignation has thrown the Conservative government's approach to Brexit into "total disarray".

The Daily Star devotes its front page to Celebrity Big Brother, with the paper reporting that Bianca Gascoigne has vowed to "sex up" the show this year.

More than £22,000 of taxpayers' money was spent defending north-east schoolboy Bailey Gwynne's killer, according to The Press and Journal.