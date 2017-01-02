Scotland's papers: New independence poll and 'loony dookers'

Image copyright Herald

The 'loony dookers' who celebrated the start of 2017 by running into Scotland's freezing cold waters are celebrated in a number of front page photographs.

The Herald leads with the result of a new poll which, it says, shows that Scots are "overwhelmingly opposed" to the idea of holding another independence referendum this year.

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man died in a house fire in Milngavie, according to The Scotsman.

The Scottish Sun reports that the home at the centre of the New Year's Day blaze was "targeted". It says the semi-detached property belonged to a lawyer and his wife who suffered from the effects of smoke inhalation during the incident.

A man who has been convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl and stalking two women is obsessed with the anti-hero of the film Taxi Driver, according to The Daily Record.

The Scottish edition of The Times leads with the latest on the massacre of 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub. It says that there are fears that so-called Islamic State has embarked on a fresh wave of attacks.

The number of prisoners absconding from Castle Huntly in 2016 equals that of the previous six years combined, according to the front page story in The Courier.

Under the headline "Get better soon, Ma'am", the Scottish Daily Mail leads with a story about The Queen missing a New Year's Day church service due to illness.

The Scottish Daily Express reports that almost 10,000 teachers were attacked in Scotland's schools over the last three years.

A woman was airlifted to hospital after a crash on a north-east road which left five people injured, according to the Aberdeenshire edition of The Press and Journal.

And the Scottish edition of The Daily Star leads with claims that singer George Michael "took his own life".