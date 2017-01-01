Increase in Scottish new year ambulance calls

The Scottish Ambulance Service had a busier Hogmanay than last year.

Ambulance staff dealt with 2,184 calls between 19:00 on Hogmanay and 07:00 on New Year's Day.

Additional crews, call handlers and dispatchers were on duty. The busiest time was from 01:00 to 04:00, with 739 calls.

The new year total was 35 higher than the previous year. The Christmas period, from 23 to 27 December, saw a 10% increase on 2015.

Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive Pauline Howie said: "The overall level of demand for our service over the festive period has exceeded previous years and Hogmanay was one of our busiest nights of the year."