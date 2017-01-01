Scotland's papers: New Year celebrations and welfare cuts

Image copyright Scotland on Sunday

The New Year celebrations obviously dominate the front pages of the Sunday papers.

Scotland on Sunday says the Hogmanay party ended with a bang despite earlier calls for the fireworks display in Edinburgh to be quieter.

The Sunday Herald also features the Hogmanay party, but leads with claims that Conservative welfare cuts are "fleecing Scotland of £2bn".

The Sunday Post tells of a nurse who kept a treasured photo of a newborn baby whose life she saved being stunned when he tracked her down after six decades.

The Sunday Mail says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has hailed the paper's campaign to give every new parent a potentially life-saving gift in the shape of a £7m baby box scheme.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday says a "moron fan" broke The Old Firm's minute's silence which was held in memory of the victims of the 1971 Ibrox disaster.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday claims high street stores including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Tesco have been handed millions of pounds from Britain's "out of control" foreign aid budget.

The Sunday Times Scotland leads with the minister responsible for national security warning the terrorist group Isis is plotting to carry out "mass casualty" chemical weapons attacks against Britain.