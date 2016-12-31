Damaged cables lead to train disruption

From the section

ScotRail passengers have faced disruption to their journeys after damage to overhead electric cables caused services to be suspended throughout the central belt.

Five of 14 routes experienced major disruption on Hogmanay.

Nearly all low level services via Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central were cancelled in the afternoon.

Some replacement bus services were later put in place.

ScotRail said the problems were caused by damage to overhead cables at Hyndland and apologised for the disruption.