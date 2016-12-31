Scotland's papers: Arise, Sir Andy and Trump 'sides' with Putin

One story dominates Scotland's front pages, the news that Andy Murray has received a knighthood in the New Year's honours list. Almost every paper features the world number one tennis player from Dunblane.

The Herald writes that Andy Murray has rounded off a golden year with the knighthood, while the honour's list also recognises rowing star Katherine Grainger and wheelchair tennis champion Gordon Reid.

The accolade caps a momentous 12 months for Murray in which he won a second Wimbledon title, retained his Olympic crown in Rio and was named BBC Sports Personality of The Year for a third time, says The Scotsman.

The Courier says that to sit at the top of the standings in an era dominated by three of the greatest tennis players of all time is surely Murray's greatest achievement.

The National reports that despite saying recently that he thought he was too young to be knighted, Murray has accepted the honour and will become Sir Andrew Barron Murray, OBE.

However, the Scottish Daily Mail claims that Andy Murray has insisted he does not want to be called "Sir" Andy. The Scottish Sun also features that claim under the headline "No Siree"

The tennis ace, who is only 29, is one of the youngest people in modern history to receive the award, according to the Scottish Daily Express. The Daily Record calls Murray "Scotland's greatest ever sportsman".

In other news, The Times Scotland writes that Donald Trump "applauded" President Putin for "humiliating" the Obama administration by shrugging off the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats.

The Daily Star of Scotland reports that Thames Valley Police have said more tests will be carried out to determine the cause of death of Wham star George Michael after the results of an initial examination proved "inconclusive".

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue delighted villagers when she stopped off in Ballater, popping into the shops before watching the local pipe band march down Bridge Street, says the Press and Journal.