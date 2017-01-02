John Beattie meets Robbie Renwick and Michael Jamieson
Recent Olympics and Commonwealth Games have seen record numbers of medals for Scottish athletes.
The theory was that this would inspire a generation to become healthier. John Beattie hears from elite athletes and ordinary folk about why that hasn't happened and what it might take to get us off the sofa.
He donned his trunks to take a dip with Scottish swimming stars Robbie Renwick and Michael Jamieson.