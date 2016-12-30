Faslane protester Phil Jones speaks for the first time

An activist who gained entry to the Faslane naval base and broke into a nuclear submarine has spoken for the first time.

Phil Jones was one of three anti-nuclear protesters who gained access to the control room in October 1988.

He told BBC Scotland's Nick Eardley that they had been "shocked" at how easily they had breached security.

He also recounted the "chilling" moment when one guard asked for instructions about whether they should shoot the activists.

Newly-released papers have revealed how Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was "utterly horrified" by the breach in security.