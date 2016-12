From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 23 and 30 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image copyright Mehran Haddadi Image caption Glasgow's Gordon Street is captured in all its rainy splendour by photographer Mehran Haddadi

Image copyright Gerry Macdonald Image caption Gerry Macdonald from Aberdeen snapped this black headed gull on the Bridge at Newburgh in Aberdeenshire

Image copyright Magnus Thomson Image caption Magnus, Findlay and Kyle make the most of the snow at Ryovan Pass in the Cairngorms

Image copyright Sharon Thomson Image caption A visiting cat to Sharon Thomson's garden in Polmont is determined to tackle this squirrel statue

Image copyright Iain Campbell Image caption The arrival of Storm Connor is pictured by Iain Campbell from the Auk platform in the North Sea

Image copyright Hugh Gillan Image caption This Highland cow strikes a winning pose for photographer Hugh Gillan

Image copyright Gordon Bain Image caption Eden Court Theatre in Inverness catches the eye of Gordon Bain

Image copyright Fraser McSorley Image caption Fraser McSorley from Glasgow says he snapped this "little poser" outside the Kingshouse Hotel

Image copyright Richard Hales Image caption Lakeland Terrier Marnie enjoys the snow near Glamis along with owner Richard Hales

Image copyright Jess Brandham Image caption Jess Brandham captures a rainbow above the Scott Monument and Edinburgh's Christmas markets

Image copyright Gordon Stevenson Image caption This atmospheric shot of Dunblane Cathedral and the Allan Water was taken by Gordon Stevenson

Image copyright Andy McColl Image caption Drea and Lola enjoy the sunrise on Carnoustie beach along with owner Andy McColl

Image copyright Howard Woodcock Image caption Howard Woodcock captured these hungry birds with Kintore in Aberdeenshire in the background

Image copyright Andrew Lynas Image caption Andrew Lynas took this impressive picture of Glencoe thanks to an unplanned 70-mile detour

Image copyright Margaret Douglas Image caption Calm waters at the Kelpies marina are pictured by Margaret Douglas from Head of Muir in Stirlingshire

Image copyright Angus Chisholm Image caption Angus Chisholm pictures a snow covered Ben Nevis reflected in the serene Caledonian Canal

Image copyright Alan Deeney Image caption Alan Deeney took this picture of a "grump robin" at Wemyss Bay

Image copyright Neil McNeill Image caption Neil MacNeill looked up and saw this "cheeky bunch" watching him as he walked at Machir Bay on Islay

Image copyright Tom Davidson Image caption Tom Davidson from Inverurie enjoys a winter wonderland walk in Granton on Spey

Image copyright Steve Buckland Image caption This waxwing in Kirkcaldy is certainly ready for its close up - captured by Steve Buckland from Cupar

