Scotland's papers: Secret papers and Hogmanay party plans

Margaret Thatcher approved a shoot-to-kill policy at the Faslane naval base after a break-in by anti-nuclear protesters left the prime minister "utterly horrified", reports The Scotsman.

The Herald says Scottish Labour is braced for a near wipe out in its heartlands at next year's local elections with the party trailing the Tories in many of its core constituencies.

"You won't take away our rights" is the headline on the front page of The National. The paper says Theresa May has been warned she will provoke a constitutional crisis if she takes the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Daily Record leads with a story about former footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Both the Scottish Sun and the Daily Star of Scotland have front page stories about George Michael.

The Dundee edition of The Courier leads with a paralegal who stole money from a client's account.

The Press and Journal has a story about a dad who went on a "crime spree" after spending his benefits on Christmas presents. The paper also looks at the impact of Storm Frank, one year on.

SNP ministers are to spend up to £5m trying to persuade European leaders that Scotland should be allowed to stay in the single market, says the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Brexit vote has helped attract an extra £16.3bn in foreign investment to Britain, according to Whitehall figures, reports the Scottish Daily Express.

The Times says President Obama "took revenge" against Russia for interfering in the US presidential election, deporting 35 diplomats and imposing sanctions on President Putin's top spies.