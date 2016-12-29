Food poisoning alert as salmonella found in Aldi king prawns

Image copyright Aldi

Supermarket chain Aldi is recalling a king prawn product after two batches were found to contain salmonella.

The bacterium, which can cause food poisoning, was detected in Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns which are only on sale in Scottish stores.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) urged anyone who had bought the prawns to return them for a full refund.

The batch numbers on the 200g packs are 6K14 and 6K15 and the best before date is 13 April 2018.

No other Aldi products are known to be affected.