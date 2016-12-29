Scotland's papers: Jobs lost to robots and religion in classrooms

Image copyright Herald

A report warns a robot revolution will place millions of British jobs under threat from automation, according to the Herald and the Scotsman which both lead on the story.

The Times claims a poll for their paper shows majority of Scots believe that rules should be changed to ensure that children are not made to take part in religious observance at school.

The Daily Record says a manager at the Department for Work and Pensions wrote to a seriously ill man's GP and told him not to give him sick notes.

The Scottish Sun's front page claims a man dumped cement on his ex-girlfriend's car because she split up with him.

More than 700 safety incidents have been recorded since the Queensferry Crossing project started in 2011, says the i newspaper.

Millions of tons of wrapping paper and Christmas cards will end up in landfill because they cannot be recycled, claims the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express says millions of savers and pension-holders received a huge shot-in-the-arm yesterday after share values surged to a record high.

The Mirror's front page features a story about a British woman who tells how she was held as a sex slave for 13 years.

The Press and Journal leads with a story about a woman who says she was sexually abused by her babysitter. She says had to fight for years for him to be brought to justice - due to missing paperwork.

A tyre-slashing spree in Montrose, which caused thousands of pounds of damage, is the Courier's front page.