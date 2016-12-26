Scotland's papers: George Michael dies and killer drivers

Image copyright The Herald

The Herald says killer drivers are more likely to be punished with community service or fines as low as £1,000 than a prison sentence, according to figures seen by the newspaper.

The Times Scotland edition reports that Donald Trump's trade chief has urged Britain's rivals to exploit the "God-given opportunity" of Brexit to steal business from the UK.

The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the news that singer George Michael has died aged 53.

The Queen was yesterday forced to cancel her traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham for the first time, reports the Scottish Daily Express.

The Scottish Sun also reports on the death of George Michael, saying that the last pictures of the star show him looking "tired and drawn".

Two men were fighting for their lives last night after a "sickening" assault on Christmas morning, according to the Daily Record.

The Daily Star says winds of up to 90mph will batter Scotland on Boxing Day.

And The Courier's Dundee edition reports that care homes in the city are coming under more pressure than ever after 15% of places were scrapped.