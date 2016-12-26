Co-op to create 250 jobs at 20 new stores in Scotland

Image caption The Co-op says its new investment will cost £11m

The Co-op has announced plans to create about 250 jobs at 20 new stores in towns and cities across Scotland.

Edinburgh, Gretna and Alyth in Perthshire are among the areas that will benefit from the £11m investment.

The company's management said it was keen to grow its business the "length and breadth" of Scotland.

Managing director John McNeill said the Co-op was "conveniently placed to serve the needs of today's consumers".

He added: "Our long history of investment here, coupled with our plans for 2017, reaffirms our commitment to Scottish communities the length and breadth of the country."

In 2016, the Co-op opened 15 new stores and this latest investment will see its workforce rise to 5,700.

Mr McNeill explained: "2016 has already seen us grow our footprint right across Scotland with major new stores opening in areas such as Bearsden, Kirkcaldy, Laurencekirk and Peterculter.

"Consumer habits are changing and we know that shoppers simply want to buy what they want, when they want.

"With a store in every postal area, we're conveniently placed to serve the needs of today's consumers whether they're in the Highlands and Islands or the busy urban centres of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

"We're investing in our people and our products so that our customers can rely on a consistently great in-store experience."