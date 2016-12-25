Ailie Urquhart becomes Scotland's first Christmas Day 2016 baby

From the section

Image copyright Newsline Image caption Christmas day baby Ailie Urquhart with her parents Andrew and Lisa

Scotland's first Christmas Day baby - Ailie Urquhart - came into the world at eight minutes past midnight.

She is the daughter of Lisa (33) and Andrew (39) and was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital weighing 8lb 6oz.

There were also early morning arrivals in Edinburgh, Livingston and Glasgow.

Samantha Skinner (27) gave birth to a boy named Noel at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and a girl was born to Amy (24) and Jamie McGororty (30) at St John's Hospital in Livingston.

The couple, from Whitburn in West Lothian, have yet to name their daughter.

Natalia Streeter (29) and Adam Forbes (30) welcomed the safe arrival of their son, Logan, at 01:15 at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

In Glasgow, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Shannon McManus, from, Renfrew, gave birth to a boy.

Junior was born at 01:56 and weighed 8lb 2oz.

Shortly after, at the city's Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, Maria Owens (26) from Glasgow, had her son Oscar.

The newborn weighed 8lb 3oz when he arrived at 04:12.