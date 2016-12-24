Scotland's papers: Paige killer's appeal and Storm Barbara

Image copyright Record

Image copyright Scottish Sun

Image copyright Scotsman

Image copyright Herald

Image copyright NAtional

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright Times

Image copyright Courier

Image copyright Press and Journal

Image copyright Sunday Post

The appeal by John Leathem - the killer of schoolgirl Paige Doherty - against the length of his sentence makes the front pages of both the Daily Record and the Scottish Sun. Both papers focus on his lawyer's claim that "worse killers" such as Alexander Pacteau received shorter minimum terms.

The Scotsman focuses on the travel disruption caused by Storm Barbara - and notes that Storm Conor is forecast to cause more problems on Boxing Day.

Former Labour MP and UK Transport minister Tom Harris is critical of his party's calls for renationalisation of the railways, branding it "unrealistic populism", according to the Herald.

The Scottish Daily Mail is one of the several papers that managed to get the late breaking story onto their front pages about Star Wars Carrie Fisher actress suffering a suspected heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The National gets into the pantomime spirit, mocking up Scottish Secretary David Mundell as Captain Hook, after he warned that Scotland's trade with the rest of the UK was far more important that its dealings with Europe.

The Times says a blacklist used by British banks to identify terrorists has become so "bloated" that it contains details of a three-year-old member of the Royal Family.

Flybe's decision to scrap its Dundee to Amsterdam route is the top story for the Courier.

The Press and Journal reports how the parents of an Aberdeenshire teenager tipped off police after she got into her car after drinking.

And the Sunday Post breaks with tradition - by bringing out a Saturday edition, full of uplifting stories - and wishing readers a Happy Christmas.