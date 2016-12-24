Judy Murray joins Only an Excuse? show

Image caption Judy Murray with Jonathan Watson as Frank McAvennie

Tennis coach Judy Murray has said she "jumped at the chance" of a cameo role in BBC Scotland's long-running new year comedy sketch show Only An Excuse?

The mother of tennis aces Andy and Jamie Murray will appear alongside comic Jonathan Watson on 31 December.

The sketch features Watson as his most famous character, former Celtic footballer Frank "Macca" McAvennie.

Macca will join Judy Murray's drive to get more people involved in tennis at grassroots level.

She said: "I've been watching Only An Excuse? for years.

"It's one of the must-see shows at Hogmanay, so I jumped at the chance to have a part in it. It was so much fun joining up with the team that produces the show and, of course, bantering with Macca."

Jonathan Watson added: "Judy said yes right away when we asked if she'd like to appear because she's such a fan of the show.

"She was great fun to work with and I'm sure the audience will enjoy seeing how she gets on with Macca."

It has been a stellar year for the Murray family, with both of Judy's sons Andy and Jamie finishing 2016 as world number one tennis players.

Andy Murray won Wimbledon and Olympic gold before finishing the season with his 24th straight victory to lift the ATP World Tour Finals trophy and clinch the top world ranking.

Earlier this week, he became the first person to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year three times after a landslide victory in the public vote.

His brother Jamie reached the number one ranking in men's doubles tennis earlier this year.

The Hogmanay special of Only An Excuse? will air on BBC One Scotland at 23:00 on Saturday 31 December.