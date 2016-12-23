Scotland's papers: Weather 'bomb' and Brexit barrier

Image copyright AFP

One of Scotland's leading entrepreneurs, Sir Tom Hunter, has warned a second Scottish independence referendum would be "foolhardy" amid the uncertainty of Brexit, writes the Herald.

"Weather Bomb" is how the Scottish Daily Mail describes Storm Barbara.

The Daily Express also leads with that story saying Storm Barbara has been branded a "weather bomb", bringing with it travel misery for thousands of Scots ahead of Christmas Day.

Scottish Football Association chiefs are to look into concerns about a lack of background checks on agents dealing with children as young as 11 amid allegations of historical child abuse in the game, report the Scotsman.

The National says a senior Brussels source has said Jean-Claude Juncker will remain "open" to proposals put down by Nicola Sturgeon to keep Scotland in the single market a day after Spain rejected the proposals.

An elderly woman has died after a horror crash on the main road along Loch Ness, says The Press and Journal.

"I'm starving to death on Parliament steps" is the headline in the Daily Record. The paper has the story of a former teacher who became homeless and is staging a hunger strike outside the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish Sun leads with the "body in the bins" killer Steven Jackson.

The Courier reports Flybe is to pull the plug on its Dundee-Amsterdam route.

The i newspaper reports on foiled terror attacks on festive shoppers.