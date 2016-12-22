Scotland is braced for Storm Barbara

Scotland is bracing itself for Storm Barbara,

Ferry companies have begun cancelling services amid forecasts of gale force winds on Friday.

The Met Office has issued yellow 'be aware' warnings for wind in the north west until 18:00 on Thursday, and a further warning across the country from 09:00 on Friday until 09:00 on Saturday.

An amber 'be prepared' warning covers the far north of the mainland, the Northern Isles, Skye and the Western Isles from 12:00 on Friday until 06:00 on Saturday.

Commuters are being advised to check travel arrangements before setting off on their journey.