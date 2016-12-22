Police Scotland funding gap dominates last FMQs of 2016

Questions over the future funding of Police Scotland dominated the final first minister's questions of the year.

An Audit Scotland report showed Police Scotland and its oversight body, the Scottish Police Authority, face a funding gap of almost £190m by 2020/21.

Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, referred to the report citing "poor management" as the cause of poor financial records.

Nicola Sturgeon hit back at accusations of "stealth cuts", saying the SPA's resource and capital budgets are increasing in real terms, while Police Scotland still pays £25m a year in VAT to the Treasury.

Scottish Labour's Kezia Dugdale questioned why the report was only released two hours before Holyrood broke for recess.